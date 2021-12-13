Crewing Online Takes On The Manpower Shortage Challenge (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) Solving the scarcity Challenge with a rich pool of talent readily available SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The crew change crisis sank deeper from extended stays onboard due to persistent border restrictions. Ensuing bad press resulted in drastic reputational damage to seafaring as a career, and worsened the global Manpower Shortage. Shipowners and manning agencies wound up contending with a smaller pool of talents as more reconsider seafaring as a feasible career option. Marine Online's recruitment arm, Crewing Online helps shipowners and manning agencies address the scarcity Challenge with its platform rich with over 52,000 qualified professionals. Crew Online carries an extensive listing of seafarers across a wide spectrum of positions ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
