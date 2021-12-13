Crewing Online Takes On The Manpower Shortage Challenge

(Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) Solving the scarcitywith a rich pool of talent readily available SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/The crew change crisis sank deeper from extended stays onboard due to persistent border restrictions. Ensuing bad press resulted in drastic reputational damage to seafaring as a career, and worsened the global. Shipowners and manning agencies wound up contending with a smaller pool of talents as more reconsider seafaring as a feasible career option. Marine's recruitment arm,helps shipowners and manning agencies address the scarcitywith its platform rich with over 52,000 qualified professionals. Crewcarries an extensive listing of seafarers across a wide spectrum of positions ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Crewing Online

To assist shipowners in their manning, Marine'sDespatch Service handles all recruitment and related administrative procedures. Marinehas an extensive network of global...These two major sources guaranteed the GSSI's authenticity and reliability."Despatch Service To assist shipowners quicken their hiring process, Marinealso launched its...Solving the scarcity challenge with a rich pool of talent readily available SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The crew change crisis sank ...Thanksgiving travelers planning a state ferry ride over the holiday weekend should prepare for busy holiday sailings and keep updated with the latest sailing schedules online. If crewing allows, more ...