What's Love Got to Do with It?: primo sguardo a Lily James nella romcom multietnica (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Un viaggio da Londra al Pakistan potrebbe rappresentare un'importante lezione sull'amore per Lily James, coprotagonista della romcom multietnica What's Love Got to Do with It?. Studiocanal e Working Title hanno diffuso la prima immagine della romcom interculturale di Shekhar Kapur, What's Love Got to Do with It?, interpretata dalle star Lily James e Shazad Latif. Nel cast del film anche Emma Thompson, la star pakistana Sajal Aly, Shabana Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, Mim Shaikh, Jeff Mirza, Iman Boujelouah, Mariam Haque e Sindhu Vee. Il film segue la documentarista Zoe (Lily James), per la quale la ricerca dell'anima gemella si concretizza in ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
telepvathy : RT @J00NIESTEAR: I CRIED quanto apprezzano questi piccoli gesti che dovrebbero essere scontati ma che purtroppo are far from that.. love hi… - eIlebelle : this is what it‘s all about, mutual respect e comprensione, non sono degli oggetti da consumare ma persone reali, e… - J00NIESTEAR : I CRIED quanto apprezzano questi piccoli gesti che dovrebbero essere scontati ma che purtroppo are far from that..… - radiokemonia : Stai ascoltando: Howard Jones-What Is Love? La musica anni 80 solo su - radiokemonia : Stai ascoltando: Michael Bolton-That's What Love Is All About La musica anni 80 solo su -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : What Love
Aww! Queen Elizabeth Subtly Shares Unseen Photo of George and CharlottePrincess Charlotte's Royal Life in Photos Read article "I just love that you never know what to expect with the sort of younger members of the royal family and that's what makes it fun," he ...
Quando il mondo seguì il coniglio bianco: Matrix (1999)... gente che chiaramente non sa menare che si affida ai miracoli di Yuen Woo - Ping, la love story ... what if i told you Anche alla fine degli anni 90, almeno a giudicare da diversi film del periodo, un ...
What is Love, un tormentone da più di 25 anni SuperEva
The 'special' Man United player who has given Ralf Rangnick selection headacheHe added: “I love him, there’s not enough words for me to describe what I feel about this boy as a player seriously because he’s a beautiful footballer. “When he came into the team everyone spoke ...
'The View' Hosts Sunny Hostin And Whoopi Goldberg Debate Mia Love In Vaccine Discussion: 'We Just Can't Wait'Conservative commentator Mia Love gave The View hosts and audience a controversial view on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying she believes the mandate could cause more harm than good. "I'm fully ...
What LoveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : What Love