Absen to Showcase the Latest LED Display Solutions at InfoComm 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading LED Display brand. Absen will exhibit its Latest ...

Absen to Showcase the Latest LED Display Solutions at InfoComm 2021 (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Leading LED Display brand. Absen will exhibit its Latest Solutions at InfoComm 2021 (Booth #1008) from October 27-29. As the largest, most exciting event focused on the Pro-AV industry, InfoComm gathers thousands of industry experts, AV managers, end-users and integrators from all over the world. It will show the Latest and most advanced audiovisual technology. An LED virtual studio made by Absen MR Series (floor screen) and PL Series (backdrop screen) will be featured in the booth. Absen's professional LED virtual studio solution, a perfect choice for film and TV productions, will bring the customers an amazing immersive experience with realistic and ...
