LGBTQ-Led Multitude Films Digs Into Issues and Filmmakers That Others May Overlook (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) While last summer’s racial reckoning and the #MeToo movement forced many in the entertainment business to take diversity and inclusiveness seriously — or at least a lot more seriously — Multitude Films founder and president Jess Devaney was already dug in. She bowed the LGBTQ-led shingle in 2016 with a focus on giving underrepresented voices L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Design District, A New Permanent Home For The Creative Industries Opens On Greenwich Peninsula, LondonA mix of creative enterprises, brands, and individuals are already calling it home, from QUEERCIRCLE, an LGBTQ+ led non - profit, Concept Kicks, a footwear - design research project and publication ...
Afghanistan, le donne fanno rete per l'accoglienza e per la tutela dei diritti di chi resta... posti di blocco ormai ovunque in cui si rischia la vita, comunità LGBTQ presente nel paese ormai ... Associazione Piano C; Centro Studi e Documentazione Pensiero Femminile di Torino; Movimenta; Led ...
