New Exciting Global Locations for Residency or Citizenship offered by Get Golden Visa (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021)
Leading investment advisory firm, Get Golden Visa (https://getGoldenVisa.com/) has launched a bid to remind those seeking a Golden Visa to Portugal, Greece, Spain, Turkey, Malta, Ireland, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, the USA, and Canada to apply as soon as they feel the desire to acquire a Residency or Citizenship. To facilitate the administration, Get Golden Visa has all the experts ready to help applicants through the process to meet required deadlines. Currently those seeking a Golden Visa to Portugal have just four months left to benefit from the current (favourable) rules on investment in real estate acquisition ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
