Restoration of Michelangelo's 2nd Pietà completed (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) ... in particular in the lower part, which had forced Michelangelo to stop work on it before it was finished. They said it was highly unlikely that, according to the traditional story, he tried to ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Restoration of Michelangelo's 2nd Pietà completedFLORENCE, SEP 24 - The restoration of Michelangelo's unfinished second of three Pietàs has been completed in Florence's Museo dell'Opera del Duomo and has exploded the myth that he took a hammer to it out of anger at its ...
Opera del Duomo di Firenze, concluso il restauro della Pietà di Michelangelo gonews
Duomo di Firenze, concluso il restauro della Pietà di MichelangeloIl restauro della Pietà di Michelangelo conservata al Museo dell'Opera del Duomo, a Firenze, è finalmente concluso. L’intervento sulla scultura - ...
