Bye Sweet
Chris Darril ha annunciato lo sviluppo di Bye Sweet Carole, il suo nuovo gioco d'avventura ...

Bye Sweet Carole annunciato, è il nuovo gioco d’avventura di Chris Darril – Notizia – PCVideogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) Chris Darril ha annunciato lo sviluppo di Bye Sweet Carole, il suo nuovo gioco d’avventura completamente disegnato a mano.. Chris Darril, conosciuto per la serie horror Remothered, ha annunciato un nuova avventura interattiva chiamata Bye Sweet Carole, completamente disegnata a mano. Il gameplay del gioco riprenderà quello di alcuni classici come Heart of Darkness, Another World e Flashback, aggiungendoci elementi da survival horror ispirati a titoli quali Clock Tower, Haunting Ground, Alone in the Dark e lo stesso Remothered. La fonte d’ispirazione per lo stile grafico sono i classici della Disney come La Bella Addormentata nel Bosco e Biancaneve e … ...
La classica avventura old school (Heart of Darkness, Another World e Flashback) con alcuni dei più tipici elementi survival horror (Clock Tower, Haunting Ground, Alone in the Dark e lo stesso ...

