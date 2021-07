Mattarella remembers Montanelli on 20th anniversary of death

(Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) In it he warned that student and worker rebellion might sow the seeds of terrorism. In 1977 he himself was attacked by the Red Brigades, who kneecapped him. Il Giornale was a publishing success and ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mattarella remembers

Il Cirotano

... narrator, history populariser and polemicist who did not forgo strong tones even at the risk of disorienting his admirers," saidof the journalist, historian and writer who was a beacon ...... narrator, history populariser and polemicist who did not forgo strong tones even at the risk of disorienting his admirers," saidof the journalist, historian and writer who was a beacon ...ROME, JUL 22 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday remembered Indro Montanelli on the 20th anniversary of the death of the dean of Italian journalism. "Remembering Indro Montanelli, 20 years on fr ...