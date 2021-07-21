IRRC: the 2021 season gets underway this weekend at Chimay (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) With the entire 2020 season having been cancelled due to the pandemic and a delayed 2021 start following the removal of Imatra from the calendar, the International Road Racing Championship is finally ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
IRRC: the 2021 season gets underway this weekend at ChimayThe two IRRC Superbike races taking place during this opening Chimay event will both run on Sunday, race 1 getting underway at 12pm and race 2 at 5.20pm. Translated by Heather Watson Road Races: ...
TT 2022, Adam McLean: 'Sarà come correrci per la prima volta'... che con il team McAdoo è stato il 'Man of the Meeting' alla Cookstown 100, salvo poi subire un ... Un altro possibile impegno potrebbe essere nel contesto dell'IRRC: ' Mi piacerebbe prendere parte anche ...
Road Races, IRRC: rinviata a settembre la tappa di Hengelo. Si parte a Imatra Motosprint.it
IRRC: la stagione 2021 scatta questo weekend a ChimayLo stradale belga sarà teatro della prima prova dell'International Road Racing Championship, che si svilupperà su quattro prove da qui a settembre. Al via anche l'italiano Stefano Bonetti ...
