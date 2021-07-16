F1, Pierre Gasly: “Nel 2022 può accadere di tutto, si partirà da un foglio bianco e non escludo sorprese” (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) Pierre Gasly si appresta ad affrontare il weekend di gara valido per il Gran Premio di Gran Bretagna 2021, decimo round stagionale del Mondiale di Formula Uno che verrà utilizzato per sperimentare un nuovo format. Il francese dell’AlphaTauri si sta confermando su ottimi livelli per il secondo campionato di seguito e continua a sognare un possibile ritorno in Red Bull dopo la bocciatura del 2019. “Abbiamo parlato in Austria a pranzo ed abbiamo discusso di molte cose. È stato positivo comprendere qualcosa in più sulla loro visione ed il loro piani futuri considerando che ho ancora alcuni anni di contratto con Red Bull. Vedremo cosa accadrà in futuro, ma loro ... Leggi su oasport (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021)si appresta ad affrontare il weekend di gara valido per il Gran Premio di Gran Bretagna 2021, decimo round stagionale del Mondiale di Formula Uno che verrà utilizzato per sperimentare un nuovo format. Il francese dell’AlphaTauri si sta confermando su ottimi livelli per il secondo campionato di seguito e continua a sognare un possibile ritorno in Red Bull dopo la bocciatura del 2019. “Abbiamo parlato in Austria a pranzo ed abbiamo discusso di molte cose. È stato positivo comprendere qualcosa in più sulla loro visione ed il loro piani futuri considerando che ho ancora alcuni anni di contratto con Red Bull. Vedremo cosa accadrà in futuro, ma loro ...

Advertising

50shrry : RT @wolfsxtar: pierre gasly - il berna pierre gasly re dei redemption days non poteva che essere paragonato al berna che arriva agli euro… - Ovcean__ : RT @wolfsxtar: pierre gasly - il berna pierre gasly re dei redemption days non poteva che essere paragonato al berna che arriva agli euro… - _MinutForMinut : RT @wolfsxtar: pierre gasly - il berna pierre gasly re dei redemption days non poteva che essere paragonato al berna che arriva agli euro… - assilemamore : RT @wolfsxtar: pierre gasly - il berna pierre gasly re dei redemption days non poteva che essere paragonato al berna che arriva agli euro… - f1addictedd : RT @wolfsxtar: pierre gasly - il berna pierre gasly re dei redemption days non poteva che essere paragonato al berna che arriva agli euro… -