Maxeon Solar Technologies Extends its AC Energy Solutions Portfolio Further Advancing its Beyond the Panel Strategy

The new Performance 3 AC Panel will complement existing Maxeon AC offering SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 ...

Maxeon Solar Technologies Extends its AC Energy Solutions Portfolio Further Advancing its "Beyond the Panel" Strategy

 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, today announces the extension of its AC Energy Solutions with the launch of the new Performance 3 AC Panel. This is the second product in the company's AC Portfolio and follows the introduction of the premium Maxeon 5 AC Panel in late 2020. AC Energy ...
