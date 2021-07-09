Pass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Come scegliere le scarpe giusteItalia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroUltime Blog

German Co-Productions Make Big Showing in Cannes

German Productions
German co-Productions are making a strong Showing at this year's Cannes Film Festival, among them ...

German Co-Productions Make Big Showing in Cannes (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) German co-Productions are making a strong Showing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, among them Leos Carax’s opening film, “Annette,” Wes Anderson’s star-studded “The French Dispatch” and Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi’s “The Story of My Wife.” Fabian Gasmia’s Berlin-based Detailfilm is among the producers on “Annette,” which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The musical shot throughout the German state of North RhineWestphalia, including at the Ordensburg Vogelsang, a former Nazi military academy that doubles for a high-security U.S. prison in the film. The production received €500,000 ...
Mediawan and Leonine Studios' Pierre - Antoine Capton, Fred Kogel Discuss New Group's Bullish Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

Capton : We would like to launch our first productions in 2022 and hopefully we'll be able to ... I could give you a lot German comedies like, for instance the movie "Welcome to Germany." It was a big ...

MK2 Film Leaders Ramp Up Division With Fresh Talent, Ambitious Animation and English - Language Pics (EXCLUSIVE)

..." Un Certain Regard with Aleksey German Jr.'s "House Arrest" and Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova's "... including English - language titles, more co - productions and additional hires. The current team ...
Anne Imhof / New production for the German Pavilion - Mostra - Venezia - Giardini Biennale  Arte.it
