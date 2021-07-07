GWM Plans to Invest RMB 100 billion in R&D Targeting New Energy and Intelligent Fields in the Coming Five Years

(Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) - BAODING, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/Recently, GWM held the 8th Technology Festival in Baoding at its headquarters. At the opening ceremony, GWM Chairman Jack Wei emphasized the next-generation clean-driven smart cars would constitute the new pattern in future automobile industry development. GWMtoRMB 100in R&D in thefor NEVS and smart vehicles, offering more environment-friendly, smarter and safer products for global users. Official reports show that, in the newfield, the "Dayu" ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GWM Plans

La Sicilia

Moreover, to build a global supply chain,has established an engine factory in the Tula factory andto provide and install engines for this factory on more than 90% of HAVAL automobiles by ...Moreover, to build a global supply chain,has established an engine factory in the Tula factory andto provide and install engines for this factory on more than 90% of HAVAL automobiles by ...