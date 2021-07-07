GWM Plans to Invest RMB 100 billion in R&D Targeting New Energy and Intelligent Fields in the Coming Five Years (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) - BAODING, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Recently, GWM held the 8th Technology Festival in Baoding at its headquarters. At the opening ceremony, GWM Chairman Jack Wei emphasized the next-generation clean Energy-driven smart cars would constitute the new pattern in future automobile industry development. GWM Plans to Invest RMB 100 billion in R&D in the Coming Five Years for NEVS and smart vehicles, offering more environment-friendly, smarter and safer products for global users. Official reports show that, in the new Energy field, the "Dayu" ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Recently, GWM held the 8th Technology Festival in Baoding at its headquarters. At the opening ceremony, GWM Chairman Jack Wei emphasized the next-generation clean Energy-driven smart cars would constitute the new pattern in future automobile industry development. GWM Plans to Invest RMB 100 billion in R&D in the Coming Five Years for NEVS and smart vehicles, offering more environment-friendly, smarter and safer products for global users. Official reports show that, in the new Energy field, the "Dayu" ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GWM Plans
GWM's Globalization Strategy is accelerated on 2nd Anniversary of Tula Factory in RussiaMoreover, to build a global supply chain, GWM has established an engine factory in the Tula factory and plans to provide and install engines for this factory on more than 90% of HAVAL automobiles by ...
GWM's Globalization Strategy is accelerated on 2nd Anniversary of Tula Factory in RussiaMoreover, to build a global supply chain, GWM has established an engine factory in the Tula factory and plans to provide and install engines for this factory on more than 90% of HAVAL automobiles by ...
Il "Centro Sicilia" passa di mano: ceduto a fondi e clienti del gruppo Gwm La Sicilia
GWM PlansSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GWM Plans