I Simpson | The Good | The Bart and the Loki | su Disney+ il nuovo cortometraggio – NotiziaVideogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer it

I Simpson: The Good, The Bart and the Loki, su Disney+ il nuovo cortometraggio

Disney+ ha annunciato I Simpson: The Good, The Bart and the Loki, un nuovo cortometraggio che vedrà la partecipazione di Tom Hiddleston. I Simpson: The Good, The Bart and the Loki è il nuovo cortometraggio in arrivo il 7 luglio su Disney+ in cui la celebre famiglia creata da Matt Groening avrà a che fare con il personaggio interpretato da Tom Hiddleston. Il protagonista della serie Loki parteciperà attivamente all'inedito crossover.

