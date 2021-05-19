2 killed by avalanche in Dolomites (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) BOLZANO, MAY 19 - Two skiers were killed by an avalanche in the Dolomites on Wednesday. A third person was slightly hurt and taken to Bergamo hospital. The avalanche hit the skiers on the Gran Zebrù ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
