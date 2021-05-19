2 killed by avalanche in Dolomites

IL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCH ENTRA NEL VIVOStati Uniti : indagine penale Trump OrganizationCovid-19, da oggi coprifuoco alle 23 : attenzione disagio scuolaProteste Colombia : ci sono almeno 42 vittimeNuovo trailer e amiibo per The Legend of Zelda: Skyward SwordDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO OROLOGIOLegends of Runeterra si aggiorna con la Patch 2.8.0Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey festeggia 1 milione di copie venduteDESTINY 2: TORNA L'INCURSIONE CLASSICA VOLTA DI VETRORambo e John McClane fanno il loro debutto in Call of Duty

BOLZANO, MAY 19 - Two skiers were killed by an avalanche in the Dolomites on Wednesday. A third person ...

BOLZANO, MAY 19 - Two skiers were killed by an avalanche in the Dolomites on Wednesday. A third person was slightly hurt and taken to Bergamo hospital. The avalanche hit the skiers on the Gran Zebrù peak, in the Ortles - Cevedale ...

