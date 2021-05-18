Hamburg Commercial Bank Selects nCino' s Best - in - Class Technology

(Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) ... today announced that(HCOB) will deploy theOperating System ® as part of its IT modernisation in the course of its digital transformation. With representation ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hamburg Commercial

Floornature.com

(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced thatBank (HCOB) will deploy the nCino ......Institute of Oslo University Hospital Will Leverage AI for Novel Tumor Biology Insights, ...expect to publish several papers detailing the outcomes of the collaboration and explore...