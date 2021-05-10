Sonim RS60 SmartScanner Handheld Now Available in North America and Europe (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) - Fully-Rugged Barcode Scanner with Six-Inch Glove-Friendly Screen Provides Durable All-in-One Solution AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the commercial availability of its RS60 SmartScanner Handheld in North America and Europe. Built to the rugged performance standards that Sonim is known for, the RS60 is a durable and reliable all-in-one Android device that can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) as a result of its extensive functionality and proven durability. The Sonim RS60 Handheld computer and barcode scanner is an ideal device for use in warehouses, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, as well as field ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the commercial availability of its RS60 SmartScanner Handheld in North America and Europe. Built to the rugged performance standards that Sonim is known for, the RS60 is a durable and reliable all-in-one Android device that can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) as a result of its extensive functionality and proven durability. The Sonim RS60 Handheld computer and barcode scanner is an ideal device for use in warehouses, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, as well as field ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Sonim RS60Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sonim RS60