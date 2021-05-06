UBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...Nuovi aggiornamenti gratuiti per i giocatori GeForceLa quinta stagione del Viaggio arriva in GWENTTurtle Beach Recon 500 con Driver Dual da 60mmMicrosoft Cloud: i dati europei saranno archiviati in EuropaSony annuncia la nuova linea per auto Mobile ESAttrice italiana serie tv e film accoltellata dalla figlia: è in ...Denise Pipitone : scoperto un pozzo segreto durante l’ispezioneRed Dead Online: bonus Animali Leggendari

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics announces publication in The Lancet of impressive Phase 2b data showing its Tri-specific Nanobody® Sonelokimab totally clears skin in almost 6 out of 10 patients with moderate to severe psoriasis

- ZUG, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, a clinical-stage ...

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating next-level therapies for inflammatory skin and joint diseases, today announced that full results of a Phase 2b study of its Tri-specific Nanobody® Sonelokimab were published in The Lancet. Sonelokimab is an investigational IL-17A/IL-17F inhibitor with an albumin binding site, which has the potential to facilitate deep tissue penetration in the skin and joints. It has clinically demonstrated potential to allow better disease control in dermatology and rheumatology patientsSonelokimab showed impressive efficacy ...
