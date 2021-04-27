LiquiGlide Announces New Partnerships and Latest Funding Round as Frictionless Future Becomes a Reality

ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wireless, nuove cuffie gaming arrivano in ItaliaQuale outfit per una cena elegante? Idee e consigliCanvio Flex, un nuovo hard disk da Toshiba Red solstice 2: Survivors - Svelati i contenuti di lancio aggiuntiviGhosts 'n Goblins Resurrection arriverà su PS4, Xbox One e SteamApex Legends: Origini - Trailer di gioco e aggiornamenti delle mappeKnockout City: i membri EA Play e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate otterranno ...ROCCAT SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSE GAMING PCSony ha annunciato il nuovo State of Play SnowRunner arriverà su Nintendo Switch a maggio

Today, LiquiGlide, inventors of a breakthrough technology that's revolutionizing products, packaging, processes and patient experiences by eliminating the friction between solids and liquids, announced its Latest $13.5M Funding Round and new Partnerships with Colgate and the Mibelle Group. This brings the total amount raised to $50M and represents a strategic raise at a pivotal moment for the company. Invented at MIT by co-founders Dave Smith and Professor Kripa Varanasi, the company's ...
