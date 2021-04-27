KEBA ranks among Europe's leading wallbox manufacturers (Di martedì 27 aprile 2021) - LINZ, Austria, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com ) - With over 250,000 wallboxes sold, KEBA is establishing itself as one of the largest manufacturers of charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles. "With the manufacture of intelligent and sustainable charging solutions, KEBA is the expert in a thriving industry," reports Christoph Knogler, CEO KEBA Energy Automation. In its Energy Automation division, the Austrian automation expert KEBA AG specialises in charging stations and heating control systems. Over a decade of success KEBA is not only an established manufacturer of charging solutions. The company has been successfully operating in this sector for more than 10 years and has thus played a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
