MotoGP Portugal | Marc Marquez | the return of the injured warrior

The many moments making up Marquez's weekend form a collage , starting on Thursday when he is firmly ...

MotoGP Portugal: Marc Marquez, the return of the injured warrior (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) The many moments making up Marquez's weekend form a collage , starting on Thursday when he is firmly under the world's spotlight, people impatient to see and hear from number #93. But the man who ...
MotoGP Portugal: Marc Marquez, the return of the injured warrior

In the dark, without the lights and the noise of the many opinions, we're allowed to whisper it… The champion is back! MotoGP Portugal, Marquez on his return: 'I don't know how I'll wake up ...

Second row start for returning Marquez - FormulaPassion.it

... Marquez set the sixth best time with a 1'39.121 to secure a second row start on his MotoGP return. ... Running over 25 laps, the Grande Prémio de Portugal is building to be another exciting affair with ...
Miguel Oliveira si prepara a Portimão

Il portoghese Miguel Oliveira cercherà di ripetere il suo successo della scorsa stagione durante la gara di MotoGP che si tiene oggi a Portimão.

Yamaha vola a Portimao con Quartararo e Morbidelli

La Casa di Iwata lancia un chiaro segnale agli avversari in vista delle qualifiche. Caduta per Jorge Martin trasportato al Centro Medico ...
