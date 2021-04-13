Versace Home to create the stunning interiors for new Dar Al Arkan luxury villas in Shams Ar Riyadh Project (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia has announced a unique collaboration that will bring the world's first ever villas with interiors by Versace Home to the Kingdom's Shams Ar Riyadh Project. Versace Home's outstanding design and craftsmanship will augment the extraordinary 'Upside Living' design of the limited-edition luxury villas which will be built overlooking the historic and natural setting of Wadi Hanifa. In an exclusive model of innovative design the entrance and living areas will dominate the first floor, together with floor to ceiling windows which will flood the living space ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
