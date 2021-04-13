Maiden & Spell è ora disponibile per Nintendo SwitchChiesta la massima pena per Igor il Russo : ha agito a sangue freddo!Commissario Figliuolo a De Luca : Vaccinazioni uniformi ovunqueCovid-19, 9.789 nuovi casi e 358 vittime : In arrivo 4,2 mln dosi tra ...D-Link vince il prestigioso Red Dot AwardsHotel Transylvania 4: se non potete aspettare ecco il corto gratuito!Studio e conoscenza di lingue straniere: a che livello è l’Italia nel ...Warzone: allerta Protocollo di ContenimentoRivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?

Versace Home to create the stunning interiors for new Dar Al Arkan luxury villas in Shams Ar Riyadh Project

- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company ...

zazoom
Commenta
Versace Home to create the stunning interiors for new Dar Al Arkan luxury villas in Shams Ar Riyadh Project (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia has announced a unique collaboration that will bring the world's first ever villas with interiors by Versace Home to the Kingdom's Shams Ar Riyadh Project. Versace Home's outstanding design and craftsmanship will augment the extraordinary 'Upside Living' design of the limited-edition luxury villas which will be built overlooking the historic and natural setting of Wadi Hanifa. In an exclusive model of innovative design the entrance and living areas will dominate the first floor, together with floor to ceiling windows which will flood the living space ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

twitterEcoLux_Life : #ICYMI: Folio.YVR Issue #12: Casa Maggiore: Major Interiors x Versace Home ? - Folio_YVR : #ICYMI: Folio.YVR Issue #12: Casa Maggiore: Major Interiors x Versace Home | -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Versace Home

Versace Home to create the stunning interiors for new Dar Al Arkan luxury villas in Shams Ar Riyadh Project

... 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia has announced a unique collaboration that will bring the world's first ever villas with interiors by Versace Home ...

22 impegni per l'infanzia per il nuovo Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza (07/04/2021)

... Siani, Gobbato, Marrocco, Spena, Giannone, Versace, Occhionero, Muroni, Nitti, Piccoli Nardelli, ... passi avanti ci sono: 'per esempio l'investimento nei servizi di home visiting sociosanitario nei ...
Tra co-lab, domotica e lifestyle, la moda scommette sul branded design di lusso - MFFashion.com  MF Fashion

Versace Home to create the stunning interiors for new Dar Al Arkan luxury villas in Shams Ar Riyadh Project

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia has announced a unique collaboration ...

Tra co-lab, domotica e lifestyle, la moda scommette sul branded design di lusso

Da Roma a Milano con Versace home che presenta tre prodotti chiave del nuovo anno, dalla poltrona Versace Venus, in pelle nera con zip dorata sul retro, al sofà modulabile Goddess dove le linee ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Versace Home
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Versace Home Versace Home create stunning interiors