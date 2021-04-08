Krypt Hires Frederik Pena-Tolivia as Global Trade Solution Director for Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) AMSTERDAM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/is proud to welcometo the team as ato head the SAP GTS practice for thean region.comes towith vast expertise across a plethora of industries such as Retail, Life Science & Health Care, Automotive, Finance, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, and Energy.has graduated in Applied Informatics with a specialization in Business IT – SAP. He also has several SAP Certifications including HANA support associate and Technology Associate SAP S/4HANA. His skill set uniquely qualifies him to advise clients with the right technologies &s. He specializes in SAP GTS and has ...