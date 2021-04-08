Krypt Hires Frederik Pena-Tolivia as Global Trade Solution Director for Europe (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) AMSTERDAM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Krypt is proud to welcome Frederik Pena-Tolivia to the team as a Solution Director to head the SAP GTS practice for the European region. Frederik comes to Krypt with vast expertise across a plethora of industries such as Retail, Life Science & Health Care, Automotive, Finance, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, and Energy. Frederik has graduated in Applied Informatics with a specialization in Business IT – SAP. He also has several SAP Certifications including HANA support associate and Technology Associate SAP S/4HANA. His skill set uniquely qualifies him to advise clients with the right technologies & Solutions. He specializes in SAP GTS and has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Krypt is proud to welcome Frederik Pena-Tolivia to the team as a Solution Director to head the SAP GTS practice for the European region. Frederik comes to Krypt with vast expertise across a plethora of industries such as Retail, Life Science & Health Care, Automotive, Finance, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, and Energy. Frederik has graduated in Applied Informatics with a specialization in Business IT – SAP. He also has several SAP Certifications including HANA support associate and Technology Associate SAP S/4HANA. His skill set uniquely qualifies him to advise clients with the right technologies & Solutions. He specializes in SAP GTS and has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Krypt Hires
Krypt Hires Frederik Pena-Tolivia as Global Trade Solution Director for EuropeAMSTERDAM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Krypt is proud to welcome Frederik Pena-Tolivia to the team as a Solution Director to head the SAP GTS practice for the European region. Frederik comes to Krypt ...
Krypt HiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Krypt Hires