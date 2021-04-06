Red Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per NaturalistiArriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a Roma

AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization ASO Platform Worldwide

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTweak, pioneer and leading App Store Optimization

AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform Worldwide

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 AppTweak, pioneer and leading App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform driven by data science and trusted by the largest apps and games, announced today a $22 Million investment in Series B Funding from early investor Media Group Rossel. AppTweak intends to use the funds to strengthen its international presence, notably in APAC and EMEA, expand its app marketing Platform and broaden its managed services. Launched in 2014, the Brussels-headquartered company was one of the first to provide app developers and game publishers with actionable insights to increase their visibility and downloads in the app Stores. Previously backed by a total of $1 Million in seed ...
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform Worldwide

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTweak, pioneer and leading App Store Optimization (ASO) platform driven by data science and trusted by ...
