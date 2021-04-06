AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform Worldwide (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
AppTweak, pioneer and leading App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform driven by data science and trusted by the largest apps and games, announced today a $22 Million investment in Series B Funding from early investor Media Group Rossel. AppTweak intends to use the funds to strengthen its international presence, notably in APAC and EMEA, expand its app marketing Platform and broaden its managed services. Launched in 2014, the Brussels-headquartered company was one of the first to provide app developers and game publishers with actionable insights to increase their visibility and downloads in the app Stores. Previously backed by a total of $1 Million in seed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AppTweak, pioneer and leading App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform driven by data science and trusted by the largest apps and games, announced today a $22 Million investment in Series B Funding from early investor Media Group Rossel. AppTweak intends to use the funds to strengthen its international presence, notably in APAC and EMEA, expand its app marketing Platform and broaden its managed services. Launched in 2014, the Brussels-headquartered company was one of the first to provide app developers and game publishers with actionable insights to increase their visibility and downloads in the app Stores. Previously backed by a total of $1 Million in seed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AppTweak Raises
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform WorldwideBRUSSELS, Belgium, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTweak, pioneer and leading App Store Optimization (ASO) platform driven by data science and trusted by ...
AppTweak RaisesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AppTweak Raises