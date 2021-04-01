Yeastar Celebrates 15 Years of Elevating and Transforming SME Communications (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) - XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Yeastar (www.Yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary, continuing a legacy of Elevating and Transforming business Communications. Grown into an industry leader, Yeastar is now ready to set sail for the next ambitious adventure, aiming at enabling successful digital transformation for SMEs and help them realize sustainable value from it. From 2006 to date, Yeastar has established a global partner network across 100+ countries, providing best-in-class Communications solutions for 200,000+ businesses. Yeastar has been awarded and recognized by TMCnet, Eastern Management Group, Funkchau, etc. for product excellence ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
