Acino completes acquisition of select portfolio of prescription pharmaceutical products and food supplements from IlmixGroup group of ... (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) ZURICH and MOSCOW, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Acino announced today the completion of the acquisition of select portfolio of brands from the Ilmixgroup group of companies in Russia. The transaction includes eight prescription pharmaceutical assets and food ...
