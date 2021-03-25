Cognizant to Expand Expertise in Autonomous, Connected and Electric Vehicles with Acquisition of ESG Mobility (Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) Acquisition will extend Cognizant's capabilities in digital automotive engineering R&D, including in smart, Connected Mobility; global market for Connected cars estimated to exceed $225 billion by 2027 TEANECK, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it is acquiring Munich, Germany-based ESG Mobility, a digital automotive engineering R&D provider for Connected, Autonomous and Electric Vehicles. ESG Mobility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESG Elektroniksystem - and Logistik - GmbH, a privately-held technology consultancy for the design, integration and operation of complex, security-related electronic and IT systems. Upon the close of ...
