HONOR Band 6 Launches with Bigger Display and Premium Health Monitoring Features (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) Innovative fitness Band offers a holistic range of Health and fitness tracking capabilities to empower people to stay mentally and physically fit SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Global technology brand HONOR today announced the availability of the HONOR Band 6, the latest addition to HONOR's Premium wearable lineup. Equipped with a stunning 1.47-inch AMOLED Display and packed full of Health and fitness management functions with an outstanding 14-day battery life, the HONOR Band 6 is the perfect fusion of innovative style and exquisite technology, allowing users to keep better tabs on their mental and physical wellbeing. with an ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
