Fear the Walking Dead avrà uno spinoff digitale intitolato Dead in the Water (Di sabato 20 marzo 2021) Dead in the Water sarà una nuova serie spinoff di Fear the Walking Dead realizzata per le piattaforme digitali. Fear the Walking Dead avrà uno spinoff destinato alle piattaforme digitali intitolato Dead in the Water. Il progetto è legato alla sesta stagione della serie con star Lennie James, interprete di Morgan Jones. Il nuovo progetto Dead in the Water racconterà la storia dell'equipaggio di un sottomarino che lotta per la sopravvivenza, ritrovandosi senza contatti con il mondo fuori dall'acqua quando scoppia l'apocalisse e ... Leggi su movieplayer
