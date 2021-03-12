Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time disponibile ora su PS5, Xbox X/S e ...Il Playtest di Red Solstice 2 è ora accessibile gratuitamente su SteamCinque buoni motivi per regalare un puzzle fotograficoChe Dio ci aiuti ... si farà settima stagione della serie?Energia e bollette: italiani a caccia di bonus e risparmio, ma cresce ...Xbox Game Pass aggiunge 20 titoli di BethesdaLa funzione delle VPN: giocare, navigare e comprare, in totale ...SCEGLI LA TUA CREW CON LA STAGIONE 2 DI JUST DANCE 2021, VERSUSGTA ONLINE - Ricompense doppie nelle missioni di Lamar e Omicidio di ...Unruly Heroes in arrivo su iOS e Android il 18 marzo

The years we have been nowhere | al via la raccolta fondi per il documentario
Al via il crowdfunding per la realizzazione del documentario sulle deportazioni intitolato The years ...

The years we have been nowhere: al via la raccolta fondi per il documentario (Di venerdì 12 marzo 2021) Al via il crowdfunding per la realizzazione del documentario sulle deportazioni intitolato The years We have been nowhere Ha preso il via la raccolta fondi per realizzare The years We have been nowhere, il documentario ideato dall’attivista e scrittore Lucio Cascavilla e dal regista e produttore Mauro Piacentini e dedicato alle deportazioni di oggi volto a dare voce a tutte quelle famiglie che vengono separate e rispedite nei paesi di origine. Le riprese si svolgeranno nei giorni a venire a Sierra Leone, in Africa, con la partecipazione del videomaker australiano Mike Duff (che può vantare numerose collaborazioni con testate internazionali come BBC, ABC e Al Jazeera); la modella, ...
The years we have been nowhere: al via la raccolta fondi per il documentario

Ha preso il via la raccolta fondi per realizzare The Years We Have Been Nowhere, il documentario ideato dall’attivista e scrittore Lucio Cascavilla e dal regista e produttore Mauro Piacentini e ...

