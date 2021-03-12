The years we have been nowhere: al via la raccolta fondi per il documentario (Di venerdì 12 marzo 2021) Al via il crowdfunding per la realizzazione del documentario sulle deportazioni intitolato The years We have been nowhere Ha preso il via la raccolta fondi per realizzare The years We have been nowhere, il documentario ideato dall’attivista e scrittore Lucio Cascavilla e dal regista e produttore Mauro Piacentini e dedicato alle deportazioni di oggi volto a dare voce a tutte quelle famiglie che vengono separate e rispedite nei paesi di origine. Le riprese si svolgeranno nei giorni a venire a Sierra Leone, in Africa, con la partecipazione del videomaker australiano Mike Duff (che può vantare numerose collaborazioni con testate internazionali come BBC, ABC e Al Jazeera); la modella, ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di venerdì 12 marzo 2021) Al via il crowdfunding per la realizzazione delsulle deportazioni intitolato TheWeHa preso il via laper realizzare TheWe, ilideato dall’attivista e scrittore Lucio Cascavilla e dal regista e produttore Mauro Piacentini e dedicato alle deportazioni di oggi volto a dare voce a tutte quelle famiglie che vengono separate e rispedite nei paesi di origine. Le riprese si svolgeranno nei giorni a venire a Sierra Leone, in Africa, con la partecipazione del videomaker australiano Mike Duff (che può vantare numerose collaborazioni con testate internazionali come BBC, ABC e Al Jazeera); la modella, ...

