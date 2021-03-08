TerraPay forays into Bank Account payments in the USA and Canada to facilitate same day international money transfers and cross border remittances

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021) -'s global presence now reaches 70 countries. - The Company is committed towards fostering inclusive digital mobility for all and is building a credible digitalhighway, beyonds. THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading globalinfrastructure company, announced its expansionin the USA andmarkets todigitaland speedyto senders (partners and their customers) from key corridors around the globe.'s objective is to build global digital payment ...