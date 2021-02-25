Risen Energy boosts market share with its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) NINGBO, China, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The year is off to a good start at solar panel maker, Risen Energy Co., Ltd., with the first export shipment of its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules, auguring excellent growth prospects for the firm in global markets. Risen Energy has completed the delivery of the world's first 210 module order consisting of the high-efficiency Titan 500W modules shipped in batches to Ipoh, Malaysia-based Energy provider Armani Energy Sdn Bhd. In addition, the company has to date completed shipment of nearly 200MW of a 600MW module order that it received from ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
