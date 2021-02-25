Nuovi Malware per spiare le vittime, ecco lo Stalkerware!Vaccino AstraZeneca: 5mln di dosi in Italia a MarzoVoid Terrarium ++ arriverà su PS5 a maggioSUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE: presentazione di PYRA e MYTHRAJitsu Squad finanziato su KickstarterRed Dead Online: metti alla prova la tua mira nelle Gare al bersaglio ...State of Play questo giovedì 25 di febbraioDigitalizzazione: il Wi-Fi 6 entra a scuolaAVerMedia presenta le webcam CAM 310P e CAM 315 Destiny 2 - Racconto dell'Uomo Morto - Trailer

Risen Energy boosts market share with its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules

NINGBO, China, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year is off to a good start at solar panel maker, ...

The year is off to a good start at solar panel maker, Risen Energy Co., Ltd., with the first export shipment of its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules, auguring excellent growth prospects for the firm in global markets. Risen Energy has completed the delivery of the world's first 210 module order consisting of the high-efficiency Titan 500W modules shipped in batches to Ipoh, Malaysia-based Energy provider Armani Energy Sdn Bhd. In addition, the company has to date completed shipment of nearly 200MW of a 600MW module order that it received from ...
