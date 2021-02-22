AEHR Receives Over $1.3 Million in Orders for WaferPak Consumables for Volume Production Test of Electric Vehicle and Data Center Devices (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) AEHR Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor Test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received Orders for its proprietary WaferPak consumables totaling Over $1.3 Million from existing customers for their installed base of FOX multi - wafer Test systems. The ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEHR Receives
AEHR Receives Over $1.3 Million in Orders for WaferPak Consumables for Volume Production Test of Electric Vehicle and Data Center DevicesFor more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com . Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains certain forward - looking statements within the meaning of Section ...
Una tazza da 150.000 dollari Padova News
AEHR ReceivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEHR Receives