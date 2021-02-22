Chi era Luca Attanasio, l’ambasciatore italiano ucciso in CongoSTREET FIGHTER V CELEBRA IL QUINTO ANNIVERSARIORAINBOW SIX SIEGE RIVELA I PRIMI CONTENUTI DI ANNO 6Dati personali a rischio: Avira protegge la vita digitaleScopri I-No il quindicesimo e ultimo personaggio del roster di Guilty ...Atalanta Napoli streaming partita in direttaLa nonna di Avellino cammina per 15 chilometri: Volevo essere ...Una vacca... Gozzini insulta pesantemente Giorgia MeloniBimbo malato, il padre lo strangola e poi si suicidaGrande festa dai “Fratelli” a Massa per il carnevale e le iniziative ...

AEHR Receives Over $1 3 Million in Orders for WaferPak  Consumables for Volume Production Test of Electric Vehicle and Data Center Devices

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) AEHR Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier ...

zazoom
Commenta
AEHR Receives Over $1.3 Million in Orders for WaferPak  Consumables for Volume Production Test of Electric Vehicle and Data Center Devices (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) AEHR Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor Test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received Orders for its proprietary WaferPak consumables totaling Over $1.3 Million from existing customers for their installed base of FOX multi - wafer Test systems. The ...
Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEHR Receives

AEHR Receives Over $1.3 Million in Orders for WaferPak  Consumables for Volume Production Test of Electric Vehicle and Data Center Devices

For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com . Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains certain forward - looking statements within the meaning of Section ...
Una tazza da 150.000 dollari  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEHR Receives
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AEHR Receives AEHR Receives Over Million Orders