Paola Ansuini chi è la nuova portavoce di Mario DraghiMORTAL KOMBAT | Trailer di Debutto e Prossimamente al cinemaNuovo Trailer per Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster WorldGhostrunner - Disponibile una demo gratuita per consoleEA E CODEMASTERS NUOVA POTENZA PER I GIOCHI DI CORSE SPLATOON 3 IMBRATTERÀ TERRITORI INESPLORATI SU NINTENDO SWITCH NEL ...PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCHZynga e Lucasfilm Games annunciano Star Wars: Hunters per Nintendo ...EA e Velan Studios annunciano l'uscita di Knockout CityTiscali non funziona o problemi? Oggi 18 febbraio

Forest Sharing | la startup che riqualifica i boschi abbandonati

Forest Sharing | la startup che riqualifica i boschi abbandonati
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a vanityfair©
Marche, Il Parco del Monte Conero: bosco con vista marePuglia, La Foresta Umbra: nel cuore del ...

zazoom
Commenta
Forest Sharing, la startup che riqualifica i boschi abbandonati (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) Le braccia? Servono ai boschi. Così come le idee eco-compatibili e innovative. Pullulano iniziative alimentate dalla smania di riscoprire il dolce sapore bucolico, reso amaro, in passato, da generazioni più interessante a masticare cemento piuttosto che respirare spazi verdi. Forest Sharing è una startup – fregiata dalla Comunità europea per la miglior idea imprenditoriale, e da Legambiente come progetto più eco-sostenibile – messa a punto da un gruppo di giovani pasionari difensori degli spazi boschivi. Francesca Giannetti esperta di selvicoltura di precisione e socia fondatrice dell’impresa ci dice: «C’era proprio bisogno di cambiare rotta per guardare al verde».
Leggi su vanityfair

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Forest Sharing

Works of Media Art inspired by the "movement" of Japan's samurai and ninja exhibited at Chubu Centrair International Airport from February 9

... with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world. Chubu ...include Jury Selection in the Art Division at the 16th Japan Media Arts Festival for Pixel Forest and ...

Twelve Lucky Animals Debut at Changsha IFS: A French Artist's First Exhibition in Central China

... sharing their well wishes and joy across a dreamy artistic space, as part of the Changsha IFS' ... the installation comprises of twelve lucky animals carrying the best wishes and reveals a magic forest ...
Forest Sharing. La community per la tutela dei boschi  Gambero Rosso

Forest Sharing, la startup che riqualifica i boschi abbandonati

La nuova rivoluzione per proteggere le aree verdi. Una startup avviata dal Dipartimento di Scienze forestali dell'Ateneo di Firenze le adotta e le gestisce ...

Forest Sharing. La prima community dedicata alla salvaguardia dei boschi

Dall’idea di un team di tecnici forestali nasce la prima startup interamente dedicata alla tutela dei boschi. L’obiettivo? Applicare i principi dell’economia circolare alla gestione delle aree verdi d ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Forest Sharing
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Forest Sharing Forest Sharing startup riqualifica boschi