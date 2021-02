Memetic Warfare | the dark irony that may become terrorism

Leggi su formiche

(Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) *** Warning: the images in this article have been converted to low quality and marked with the “violent content” watermark to prevent further dissemination for propaganda purposes. They are submitted to the readers of Formiche.net for them to visualize the phenomenon studied in prof. Antinori’s academic research. We selected the least shocking and violent ones (so you can imagine the rest) *** The idea is to create jokeswe can memorize and mass produce. These strongly need to appeal to emotionality. We must literally be the hate machine we know. Saint Obamas Momjeans, Intermediate Meme Magic, 2016 During the Trump presidency, we have witnessed the memefication of politics. This has progressively affected the extremist-violent infosphere, driving the US into a scenario of social, cultural and political conflict, the likes of which we have never seen before in ...