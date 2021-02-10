DESTINY 2: LA STAGIONE DEGLI ELETTI ORA DISPONIBILECovid-19, oltre 106,9 Mln di casi : In Italia 422 vittime nelle ...Last Chaos: pubblicato un importante aggiornamentoRed Dead Online: RDO$ e Oro Tripli nella serie di TumbleweedAssetto Corsa ha generato 100 milioni di utiliCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arriva sulle console Nex-GenLittle Nightmares II sarà disponibile questa settimanaBELEN RODRIGUEZ INCINTA : SONO AL QUINTO MESE DI GRAVIDANZA E SONO ...GWENT: La quarta stagione del Viaggio inizia oraDisponibile il nuovo Controller wireless per Xbox Pulse Red

M5S delays vote on whether to back Draghi govt 3

...new government led by Premier - designate Mario Draghi after 5 - Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe ...

M5S delays vote on whether to back Draghi govt (3) (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) ...new government led by Premier - designate Mario Draghi after 5 - Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo announced an online vote of the anti - establishment group's members on whether to support it ...
M5S's members had been set to vote on whether to back an eventual Draghi government on Wednesday and Thursday. The M5S is by its nature hostile to the idea of government led by a non - politician ...
ROME, FEB 10 - There has been a plot twist in path towards a new government led by Premier-designate Mario Draghi after 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo announced an online vote of the anti- ...
