CGTN: Cooperation not Postponed: China, CEEC Gear up for Vaccines, Trade and More (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The ninth summit between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), originally scheduled for the first half of 2020, was Postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the Cooperation between the two sides has not stopped. After the total Trade volume between the two sides hit $103.45 billion in 2020, China and CEEC highlighted further Cooperation in multiple areas like Vaccines, Trade and green economy at Tuesday's China-CEEC Summit, which was held via video link. What are the common goals? Global Cooperation in COVID-19 Vaccines is a hot topic in the international community, and the ...
... Bach said, adding that the organization will continue strengthening long - term strategic cooperation with China. Original article: here .
It has initiated the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and China International Import Expo and signed the world's largest free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic ...
BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ninth summit between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), originally scheduled for the first ...
