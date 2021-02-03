PyeongChang Peace Forum 2021 to Take Place February 7-9 (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The PyeongChang 2018 Legacy Foundation will hold its third annual PyeongChang Peace Forum (PPF) at the PyeongChang Alpensia Convention Center from February 7 to 9 under the auspices of the Gangwon Province, the PyeongChang County and the Korea International Cooperation Agency. Themed "Peace! Here and Now," the PPF 2021, marking the third anniversary of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, will feature discussions on challenges for the Korean peninsula and world Peace in the world's only divided province with world leaders and Peace builders amid an unprecedented pandemic. "Action Plan: Peace New Deal," ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The PyeongChang 2018 Legacy Foundation will hold its third annual PyeongChang Peace Forum (PPF) at the PyeongChang Alpensia Convention Center from February 7 to 9 under the auspices of the Gangwon Province, the PyeongChang County and the Korea International Cooperation Agency. Themed "Peace! Here and Now," the PPF 2021, marking the third anniversary of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, will feature discussions on challenges for the Korean peninsula and world Peace in the world's only divided province with world leaders and Peace builders amid an unprecedented pandemic. "Action Plan: Peace New Deal," ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PyeongChang PeaceNovogradac Opportunity Funds Report Shows More than $15 Billion in Investment
Equity raised by qualified opportunity funds (QOFs) that are tracked by national accounting and consulting firm Novogradac surpassed $15 billion at the end of 2020, according to a report released ...
New fashion CEOs more likely to be female with digital and deep retail know-how, according to Nextail report
The modern fashion CEO is digitally savvy and ecologically aware, according to research by algorithmic merchandising firm Nextail, which looked at the skill-set of over 100 newly appointed CEOs of ...
PyeongChang PeaceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PyeongChang Peace