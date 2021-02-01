Xperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021Da oggi il quarto kit del PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in FIFA 21Apex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - le abilità di FuseAddio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge TechnologyChe Dio ci aiuti 6, Raffaele Esposito : Lasciatemi essere buono e ...Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War |Stagione 1| trailer di Firebase Z

COVID restrictions eased as most of Italy turns yellow

It is necessary to avoid gatherings of people as there is a real risk of the contagion curve rapidly ...

COVID restrictions eased as most of Italy turns yellow (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) "It is necessary to avoid gatherings of people as there is a real risk of the contagion curve rapidly shooting up towards figures that are difficult to manage". .
ROME, FEB 1 - COVID - 19 restrictions came down in many parts of Italy on Monday, with most of the country now a yellow zone, meaning the risk of contagion is considered moderate. This week none of Italy's regions ...
ROME, FEB 1 - COVID-19 restrictions came down in many parts of Italy on Monday, with most of the country now a yellow zone, meaning the risk of contagion is considered moderate. This week none of Ital ...
