COVID restrictions eased as most of Italy turns yellow (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) "It is necessary to avoid gatherings of people as there is a real risk of the contagion curve rapidly shooting up towards figures that are difficult to manage". . Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
No_Islam_ : Anche nel #Michigan, dozzine di #ristoranti sfidano il virus e soprattutto la crisi economica, tenendo aperto.… - TomasBXL : #COVID il Consiglio UE ????raccomanda di togliere gradualmente restrizioni ai viaggi non essenziali per chi viene da… - Novacula_Occami : Quando pensi che nessun Parlamento possa essere pieno di cialtroni quanti il tuo, all’improvviso … - paoloigna1 : Riaprono i confini regionali in #Australia, chiusa per altre 72 ore la bolla di viaggio con la #NuovaZelanda.Ancora… - PaulMau72062314 : RT @Frg05815731: Macron le parano ?? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : COVID restrictionsCOVID restrictions eased as most of Italy turns yellow
ROME, FEB 1 - COVID - 19 restrictions came down in many parts of Italy on Monday, with most of the country now a yellow zone, meaning the risk of contagion is considered moderate. This week none of Italy's regions ...
Commission extends package of support measures for the wine sector
Hard hit by the consequences of the Covid - 19 crisis, the wine sector suffered from the closure of restaurants and bars across the EU, the restrictions and cancellations of celebrations as well as ...
COVID restrictions eased as most of Italy turns yellow
ROME, FEB 1 - COVID-19 restrictions came down in many parts of Italy on Monday, with most of the country now a yellow zone, meaning the risk of contagion is considered moderate. This week none of Ital ...
Calciomercato Torino: Segre pronto a partire, c’è l’Empoli ma non solo
In uscita / Il centrocampista è chiuso dal ritorno di Baselli e dall’arrivo di Mandragora e potrebbe accettare la corte della squadra toscana ...
COVID restrictionsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : COVID restrictions