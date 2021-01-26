Yidu Tech's Founder Gong Rujing Speaks on How AI Works in Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis at the Davos 2O21 (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
"Innovative Technologies such as AI have become an ally in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, playing key roles in many areas such as pandemic research and judgment, simulation and prediction," said Gong Rujing, Founder and chairwoman of Yidu Tech (02158.HK), a leading medical AI Technology company in China. Rujing was invited to attend the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda and joined in a panel discussion on "Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis" on January 25. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a worldwide Crisis. According to latest data ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
"Innovative Technologies such as AI have become an ally in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, playing key roles in many areas such as pandemic research and judgment, simulation and prediction," said Gong Rujing, Founder and chairwoman of Yidu Tech (02158.HK), a leading medical AI Technology company in China. Rujing was invited to attend the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda and joined in a panel discussion on "Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis" on January 25. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a worldwide Crisis. According to latest data ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Yidu TechL’impatto di COVID-19 via Dimensione UV assorbitori mercato stima, Industria Share, Business Analysis, opportunità di crescita e gli aspetti importanti entro il 2026 Culturale Channel
Yidu TechSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yidu Tech