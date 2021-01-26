Red Bull Campus Clutch: prima competizione esport universitaria di ...KONAMI smentisce i rumor relativi alla chiusuraLa Misericordia di Bagnone potenzia il suo organico ecerca sei ...Sandra Milo disperata in Tv: Soffro tantissimo!Turrican Flashback RecensioneWonder Boy - Asha in Monster World New TrailerINVINCIBLE DI ROBERT KIRKMAN IN ARRIVO IL 26 MARZO SU AMAZON PRIME ...Tsh basso in gravidanza: come comportarsiCaso Tik Tok: le norme non servono ai bambini senza genitori educatoriGlutei Tonici con dieta, esercizi ed elettrostimolazione

Yidu Tech' s Founder Gong Rujing Speaks on How AI Works in Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis at the Davos 2O21

Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Technologies such as AI have become an ...

"Innovative Technologies such as AI have become an ally in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, playing key roles in many areas such as pandemic research and judgment, simulation and prediction," said Gong Rujing, Founder and chairwoman of Yidu Tech (02158.HK), a leading medical AI Technology company in China. Rujing was invited to attend the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda and joined in a panel discussion on "Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis" on January 25.  The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a worldwide Crisis. According to latest data ...
