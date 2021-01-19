LA DEMO GRATUITA DI BALAN WONDERWORLD IN USCITALouis, il cane cieco che è stato adottato da una persona che sta ...Sicurezza informatica: Panda Security fotografa il Paese dopo un anno ...Dubbi sul vaccino contro il coronavirus? Magari guarda questo videoLa genialata della Moratti: Vaccini anti Covid in base al Pil della ...Covid-19, 8.824 nuovi casi e 377 vittime : primi casi variante ingleseHITMAN 3: Disponibile il Launch TrailerArriva il 2 febbraio la Stagione 8 di Apex Legends - MayhemCall of Duty Black Ops: Cold War la Stagione 1 continuaACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN festeggia il secondo anniversario con ...

La Liste | the world' s best restaurant selection | reveals special awards for 2021 recognizing commitment | resilience and innovation across the global gastronomy sector

La Liste is also publishing the first edition of gastronomy Observer (free download at ...

La Liste, the world's best restaurant selection, reveals special awards for 2021 recognizing commitment, resilience and innovation across the global gastronomy sector (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) La Liste is also publishing the first edition of gastronomy Observer (free download at www.laListe.com/en/gastronomyobserver) PARIS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The year 2021 kicks off with two initiatives which respond to the pandemic for La Liste, a prominent restaurant finder and worldwide classification since 2015. In solidarity with chefs and restaurants around the world, La Liste has canceled its annual ranking and today reveals a set of new special awards and an in-depth new publication, gastronomy Observer, which draws on the guide's unmatched database to unearth emerging insights and ...
