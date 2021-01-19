La Liste | the world' s best restaurant selection | reveals special awards for 2021 recognizing commitment | resilience and innovation across the global gastronomy sector

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Lais also publishing the first edition ofObserver (free download at www.la.com/en/observer) PARIS, Jan. 19,/PRNewswire/The yearkicks off with two initiatives which respond to the pandemic for La, a prominentfinder andwide classification since 2015. In solidarity with chefs ands around the, Lahas canceled its annual ranking and todaya set of newand an in-depth new publication,Observer, which draws on the guide's unmatched database to unearth emerging insights and ...