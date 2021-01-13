Trouble Keeping New Year's Resolutions? Join Book Depository's #NewYearNaughtyYou Campaign (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
After the Year people just had, Book Depository - the online retailer offers free delivery worldwide on 20 million Books - encourages everyone to indulge a little this January – in a Book rather than a bad habit, by grabbing a Book and Joining the #NewYearNaughtyYou global Campaign on social media. Every Year people resolve to better themselves at the New Year but studies1 show the success rate of Resolutions is just 46% and that 23% of people give up after only one week. Say Yes to Temptation – With Books Reach the goals by making Books a guilty pleasure. Commit to green salads for lunch, then indulge in a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
After the Year people just had, Book Depository - the online retailer offers free delivery worldwide on 20 million Books - encourages everyone to indulge a little this January – in a Book rather than a bad habit, by grabbing a Book and Joining the #NewYearNaughtyYou global Campaign on social media. Every Year people resolve to better themselves at the New Year but studies1 show the success rate of Resolutions is just 46% and that 23% of people give up after only one week. Say Yes to Temptation – With Books Reach the goals by making Books a guilty pleasure. Commit to green salads for lunch, then indulge in a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Trouble KeepingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trouble Keeping