Italian government on cliff’s edge (Di martedì 5 gennaio 2021) The Italian government is looking shakier by the day. Already weakened by long-standing differences amid the partners of an uneasy governing coalition, the majority is now bracing for a possible collapse. The ball was kicked by Matteo Renzi, former PM and leader of a small-yet-critical party, Italia Viva. He has threatened to withhold his party’s support for the current government over the performance of prime minister Giuseppe Conte. If he follows through, the PM will lose his majority. Mr Renzi has been pressuring the government to improve its planning of Italy’s economic relaunch (to be fuelled by conditioned European money). He has also condemned the PM’s tendency to bypass Parliament and give himself power over the recovery process, as well as his (failed) attempt to create and oversee a new intelligence ... Leggi su formiche
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italian governmentUncertainty hangs over Conte govt
ROME, JAN 4 - The future of Premier Giuseppe Conte's government remained uncertain on Monday with ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party threatening to withdraw its support for the ...
Govt ponders post-holiday restrictions
ROME, JAN 4 - Senior members of Premier Giuseppe Conte's government are set to hold talks on Monday to discuss the COVID-19-related restrictions that will be in force from Thursday, when the current r ...
