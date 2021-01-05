Italian government on cliff’s edge

Leggi su formiche

(Di martedì 5 gennaio 2021) Theis looking shakier by the day. Already weakened by long-standing differences amid the partners of an uneasy governing coalition, the majority is now bracing for a possible collapse. The ball was kicked by Matteo Renzi, former PM and leader of a small-yet-critical party, Italia Viva. He has threatened to withhold his party’s support for the currentover the performance of prime minister Giuseppe Conte. If he follows through, the PM will lose his majority. Mr Renzi has been pressuring theto improve its planning of Italy’s economic relaunch (to be fuelled by conditioned European money). He has also condemned the PM’s tendency to bypass Parliament and give himself power over the recovery process, as well as his (failed) attempt to create and oversee a new intelligence ...