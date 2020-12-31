In Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo SolitairicaIl Giappone vuole creare un satellite in legno per limitare i detriti ...Airpods Max: Iniziano ad arrivare le prime custodie di produttori ...La PS5 Golden Rock la console ricoperta da 20 Kg d'oro

One Equity Partners Acquires VASS Consultoria de Sistemas

Partnership with Founder-Owned Company to Support Strategic Acquisitions, Accelerated Growth and Geographic Expansion

One Equity Partners Acquires VASS Consultoria de Sistemas (Di giovedì 31 dicembre 2020) Partnership with Founder-Owned Company to Support Strategic Acquisitions, Accelerated Growth and Geographic Expansion NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private Equity firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of VASS Consultoría de Sistemas S.L. ("VASS" or "the Company"), a leading European provider of digital transformation, cloud infrastructure and managed IT solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, VASS is focused on y transforming its customers' value chain by implementing and servicing customer relationship management, enterprise resource applications, and providing technology infrastructure services. The Company has deep ...
