Time for a transatlantic New Tech Deal (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) Is a Tech alliance even possible, these days, between the EU and the US? The two sides have been drifting apart over regulation, competition, and distrust, even though they share several objectives on paper. But, as Technology – and the threats it carries – is becoming increasingly hardwired into our societies, the matter is nothing short of crucial. In the words of Robert Cardillo, former Director of the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and former US government official, emerging Tech such as AI can boost precision agriculture and natural disasters prevention, but it also allows governments to spy on their private citizens and wield their power against ethnic and religious minorities. To explore the issue, Formiche held an online panel titled “Tech and Democracy, a Necessary Alliance,” in partnership with ... Leggi su formiche
AttilaAzureRive : RT @NanniCobretti: Ero rimasto che se eri un critico di fama mondiale ma per strane circostanze non avevi visto mai visto il film più impor… - sklthomashb66 : @MadameIngrid Time for a second cappuccino ?? - yoshi5477 : RT @khaledalnouss1: Full-Time: Pontedera 2-1 Juventus U23. (Brighenti ‘68) Israel; Delli Carri, Alcibiade, Coccolo; Wesley, Peeters, Ranoc… - constantinesimo : @ccosimovolpi @Andrea126_ e vabbe l'intro è sulla base di for the first time - AndreaZeoli : RT @NanniCobretti: Ero rimasto che se eri un critico di fama mondiale ma per strane circostanze non avevi visto mai visto il film più impor… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Time forTime for Cloud: verso l'Intelligenza Artificiale grazie alla nuvola di IBM ZeroUno ViiV Healthcare announces the Marketing Authorisation of the first complete long-acting injectable HIV treatment in Europe
COMUNICATO STAMPA - Responsabilità editoriale di Business Wire ViiV Healthcare announces the Marketing Authorisation of the first complete long-acting injectable HIV treatment in ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten for $322 million USD
The portfolio to be divested to Hasten includes cardiovascular and metabolism products sold in mainland China. The portfolio generated FY2019 net sales of approximately $109.5 million USD, driven by s ...
Time forSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Time for