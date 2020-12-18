Aéro Mag Unveils the World's First Electrically Powered Aircraft De-Icing Truck (Di venerdì 18 dicembre 2020) Introduction of this new technology at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Aéro Mag, a company specializing in integrated Aircraft de-Icing operations and the recovery, recycling, and reuse of de-Icing products, is proud to announce the commissioning of the World's First Electrically Powered Aircraft de-Icing Truck. This Truck will help reduce the company's environmental footprint by significantly reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Thanks to the performance of this Beta-type Truck, 87% less GHGs will be produced, a reduction of 35 tons of CO2 per Truck each year. This First will ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Stretta di Natale - Viminale : “Nei locali e nelle zone della movida maggiori controlli. Nel week end più agenti in strade - aeroporti e stazioni”
magniX - Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner for World's First All Electric Cessna Caravan STC Program
Francesca Cipriani - il mago Otelma chiede 200milaero di danni
