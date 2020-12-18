Terremoto Milano: Scossa Magnitudo 3.8Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World arriva nel 2021GTA Online: Bonus di The Cayo Perico HeistCHOC A LIVORNO, COSPARGE UN CANE DI BENZINA PER DARGLI FUOCOMILESTONE PUBBLICA OGGI MXGP 2020WB Games I Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata disponibile per mobile ...GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...

Aéro Mag Unveils the World' s First Electrically Powered Aircraft De-Icing Truck

Introduction of this new technology at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 ...

Introduction of this new technology at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Aéro Mag, a company specializing in integrated Aircraft de-Icing operations and the recovery, recycling, and reuse of de-Icing products, is proud to announce the commissioning of the World's First Electrically Powered Aircraft de-Icing Truck. This Truck will help reduce the company's environmental footprint by significantly reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Thanks to the performance of this Beta-type Truck, 87% less GHGs will be produced, a reduction of 35 tons of CO2 per Truck each year.  This First will ...
