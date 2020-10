Nuovo album di Slash nel 2021

Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily

(Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) Sta per arrivare undi. La notizia è arrivata dal recente post su Instagram del bassista Todd Kerns, che ha confermato nuova musica in arrivo nel, incluso unsolista di Kennedy. View this post on Instagram Me cosplaying as bass player for @officialalterbridge In reality this is when @markttremonti jumped on stage with SMKC when his band @tremontiofficial played with us. I could never take the place of @bmarshall73 He’s a badass! On the other hand Mark’s bass player that night was none other than @wolfvanhalen Another badass. I’m just happy to get up there and play surrounded by unparalleled talent. I’m a lucky man. Lots of new music coming. New @officialalterbridge coming next month. A new @officialmyleskennedy solo ...