HelpMeSee Launches Revolutionary Technology in Response to the Global Cataract Crisis

Not-for-profit campaign announces medical training breakthrough with its Eye Surgery Simulator NEW YORK, ...

HelpMeSee Launches Revolutionary Technology in Response to the Global Cataract Crisis (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) Not-for-profit campaign announces medical training breakthrough with its Eye Surgery Simulator NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 HelpMeSee, the not-for-profit Global campaign to end Cataract blindness, today announced a landmark achievement in medical simulation training with the completion of its Eye Surgery Simulator. Equipped with sensory touch feedback and realistic virtual graphics, the HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulator, incorporated within the HelpMeSee Training Program, supports the training of Cataract specialists on the Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) procedure, a solution that could help end the Global Cataract blindness Crisis. "The HelpMeSee team, as well as ...
