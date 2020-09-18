GTA Online: ricompense per chi ha una buona miraEmpire of Sin: aperti i pre-orderDal mondo delle nuvole arrivano i CloudeesMILESTONE ANNUNCIA MXGP 2020 Molte modalità di gioco per scatenare la ...RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: PRIMA WORLD CUPSquare annuncia Final Fantasy xvi per ps5Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan Leder

SUSE Delivers Third Quarter Expansion Amid Global Pandemic

- Global growth highlighted by 81% leap in cloud ACV bookings, 35% increase in high-value customer ...

zazoom
Commenta
SUSE Delivers Third Quarter Expansion Amid Global Pandemic (Di venerdì 18 settembre 2020) - Global growth highlighted by 81% leap in cloud ACV bookings, 35% increase in high-value customer deals, and strong growth in North America and Asia Pacific and Japan - Organic growth complemented by the planned acquisition of Rancher Labs LONDON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 SUSE®, the world's largest independent open source company, today announced financial results* and highlights from the Third Quarter of its fiscal year 2020 ended July 31. SUSE's Q3 revenue increased 14% year over year Amid the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global economy this Quarter. Cloud ACV (Annual Contract Value) bookings continued to flourish with 81% growth, marking 14 consecutive Quarters of year over year cloud ACV ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SUSE Delivers

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SUSE Delivers
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SUSE Delivers SUSE Delivers Third Quarter Expansion