SUSE Delivers Third Quarter Expansion Amid Global Pandemic (Di venerdì 18 settembre 2020) - Global growth highlighted by 81% leap in cloud ACV bookings, 35% increase in high-value customer deals, and strong growth in North America and Asia Pacific and Japan - Organic growth complemented by the planned acquisition of Rancher Labs LONDON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/
SUSE®, the world's largest independent open source company, today announced financial results* and highlights from the Third Quarter of its fiscal year 2020 ended July 31. SUSE's Q3 revenue increased 14% year over year Amid the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global economy this Quarter. Cloud ACV (Annual Contract Value) bookings continued to flourish with 81% growth, marking 14 consecutive Quarters of year over year cloud ACV ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
