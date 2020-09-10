FUN WINE® Set to DISRUPT the Beverage Industry with NEVER Before Used MONK FRUIT in its launch of HARD BUBBLY COLLECTION" and Introduce ... (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) ... Africa, Australia, Europe, and North and Central America." New 330 mL Aluminum Bottles FUN WINE also Introduced today a DISRUPTive packaging concept it has been working on for over a year for use by ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FUN WINE® Park Wine Party: un viaggio nella Slovenia attraverso il gusto TRIESTEALLNEWS